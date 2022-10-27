Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

For the game, they could remain without one of their best players.

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for the game as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (hip, back) questionable for Friday."

Williamson took a hard fall to the ground in Sunday night's loss to the Utah Jazz.

In their most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks he was ruled out.