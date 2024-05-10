New York Knicks And Indiana Pacers Game 3 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will face off in Indianapolis for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin, while Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.
The Knicks lead the series 2-0 after winning both games on their home floor at Madison Square Garden.
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Pacers (in Game 2) by a score of 130-121.
Jalen Brunson led the way with 29 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 11/18 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight year, and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020, and beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers (that series is tied 1-1).