New York Knicks Starter Undergoes Surgery

The New York Knicks have announced that starting center Mitchell Robinson underwent successful thumb surgery.

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks lost 116-105 at home against the Washington Wizards.

During the game, starting center Mitchell Robinson exited with a thumb injury and did not return.

On Thursday, the team has announced that he has a fractured thumb and underwent successful surgery.

Via Knicks PR: "Mitchell Robinson underwent successful surgery today to repair his fractured right thumb at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks."

Robinson has played in 38 games this season, and has averages of 7.2 points, 8.9 rebounds 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest.

He has helped the Knicks get off to a 25-21 start in their first 46 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The 24-year-old is in his fifth season in the NBA, and has proven to be an outstanding draft-pick by the Knicks.

Robinson was selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft (36th overall).

In 2021, he helped the Knicks make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season (they were the fourth seed).

Through 268 regular season games, he has career averages of 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest.

He is one of the best rim protectors in the entire NBA, and is arguably the best defender on the team.

The Knicks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.