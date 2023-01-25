Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Bucks Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in Wisconsin to face off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is listed on the injury report as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hamstring) listed questionable Wednesday."

Jokic had missed two games in a row before returning on Tuesday evening against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He played 36 minutes and had 25 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists and one steal (and the game-winning shot).

With the 99-98 victory, the Nuggets are now 34-14 in 48 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 2.5 games ahead of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (who are the second seed).

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets have gone 9-1, and they are 12-10 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

Jokic is currently averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest while shooting 62.9% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range.

With the way he has played, there is an excellent chance he could win his third straight MVP Award.

Meanwhile, the Bucks come into the matchup as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record in 47 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an outstanding 18-5 in the 23 games they have hosted at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.