Nikola Jokic Injury Status Update For Nuggets-Suns Game

The Denver Nuggets are in Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the Suns on Sunday night.

For the game, they could be without their best player 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

The superstar center is listed as questionable for the game, and it has now been announced that he will be a game-time decision for the game.

The status of Jokic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets played without Jokic on Friday night, and lost at home to Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.

On the season the Nuggets come into the game 9-7 in their first 16 games.

As for the Suns, they started out the season 1-3, but have since been on fire and are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

They swept the Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs last season.

