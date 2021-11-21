Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Nikola Jokic Injury Status Update For Nuggets-Suns Game
    Publish date:

    Nikola Jokic Injury Status Update For Nuggets-Suns Game

    Nikola Jokic will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    Nikola Jokic will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

    The Denver Nuggets are in Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the Suns on Sunday night. 

    For the game, they could be without their best player 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. 

    The superstar center is listed as questionable for the game, and it has now been announced that he will be a game-time decision for the game. 

    The status of Jokic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nuggets played without Jokic on Friday night, and lost at home to Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. 

    On the season the Nuggets come into the game 9-7 in their first 16 games. 

    As for the Suns, they started out the season 1-3, but have since been on fire and are currently on an 11-game winning streak. 

    They swept the Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs last season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic Injury Status Update For Nuggets-Suns Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16932353_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17005312_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Heat

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17205790_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Fan At The Jazz-Kings Game Sitting On The Floor Throw Up

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    9 hours ago