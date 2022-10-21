Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors.
The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center for their second game of the regular season.

They are coming off a 123-102 loss to the Utah Jazz in their first game, so they are 0-1 and looking for their first win.

Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report (finger), but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (finger) listed probable for Friday."

Jokic is coming off averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest last season. 

In their first game of the season, he went off for 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

He also shot 12/17 (70% from the field).  

The Nuggets have a loaded roster, but they have dealt with injuries over the last few seasons. 

If they can stay healthy, they will be one of the best teams in the NBA. 

Last season, they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Warriors. 

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, and they are the best team in the league. 

In their first game of the season, they beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Tuesday evening by a score of 123-109. 

Steph Curry had an impressive night scoring 33 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out seven assists and getting four steals and one block. 

