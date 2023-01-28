Nuggets And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Pennsylvania for an exciting matchup between two of the best big men in basketball.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nuggets have ruled out Collin Gillespie and Jack White.

Meanwhile, Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have all been upgraded to available.

As for the 76ers, they will be without Louis King and Julian Champagnie.

Superstar center Joel Embiid will be in the starting lineup.

NBA's official injury report

The starters for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid on Saturday."

The Nuggets have played three out of the last four games without Jokic, so having him back in the starting lineup will be a big boost.

They come into the day with a 34-15 record in 49 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

As for the 76ers, they are on a roll as of late and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

They are tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference (2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

On the road, the Nuggets have gone 12-11 in the 23 games they have played away from Denver, while the 76ers are an impressive 18-7 in 25 games at home in Philadelphia.