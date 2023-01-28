Nuggets And 76ers Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Pennsylvania.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Nuggets have ruled out Jack White and Collin Gillespie.

Meanwhile, the Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both probable.

Bruce Brown, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are all listed as questionable.

As for the 76ers, they have ruled out Louis King and Julian Champagnie.

Superstar center Joel Embiid is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

If Jokic and Embiid both play, it will be a matchup between arguably the two best big men in basketball.

Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest, while Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Nuggets are currently the best team in the Western Conference with a 34-15 record in 49 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and have gone 12-11 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Denver.

The 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and come into the day in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

They are 31-16 in 47 games, which has them tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they are 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).

At home, the 76ers have been brilliant, going 18-7 in the 25 games they have hosted in Philadelphia.