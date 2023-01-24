2 Key Players Ruled Out For Hawks-Bulls Game

Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter have been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are in Illinois to face off with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they will be without two of their best players, as Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter have been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "De'Andre Hunter (illness) ruled out Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) ruled out Monday."

Okongwu has played in 46 games and has averages of 9.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

He is also averaging 1.3 blocks per contest and shooting 62.8% from the field.

As for Hunter, he has averages of 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

The Hawks come into the matchup after losing 122-118 to the Charlotte Hornets at home on Saturday night.

Prior to the loss, they had been in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Right now, the Hawks are 24-23 in 47 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 11-13 in the 24 they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for the Bulls, they have a 21-24 record in 45 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the east.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Bulls are 12-10 in the 22 games they have hosted at the United Center.