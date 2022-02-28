Markelle Fultz's Status For Pacers-Magic Game

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Florida, and for the game they will have their starting point guard back in action for the first time in over 400 days.

Markelle Fultz tore his ACL last season, and is officially making his return on Monday night.

The Magic come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-47 record in the 61 games that they have played so far.

The team was expected to be bad this season as they are in a complete rebuilding mode with several intriguing young players.

As for the Pacers, they came into the season as a veteran-led team, but have had a rough season and traded away some of their core players earlier this month.

They are the 13th seed in the east with a 21-41 record in 62 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball