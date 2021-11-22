Otto Porter Jr.'s Status For Raptors-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors in California at Chase Center on Sunday night.

For the game, they will have Otto Porter Jr., and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are 14-2 coming into the game, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons they look like they will once again be a contender.

They had been to the NBA Finals for five straight years prior to their two-year playoff drought.

Porter Jr. began his career with the Washington Wizards and has also played for the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

This is his first season on the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the game with a 8-9 record.

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here.



