Patrick Beverley's Status For Nets-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, and for the game they will be without one of their most important players. 

Patrick Beverley has been ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Timberwolves come into the game at 22-23 in 45 games, and are the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

In 22 games at home they are 12-10 on the season. 

As for the Nets, they come into the game after regaining the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday. 

They are 29-16 in 45 games, and on the road they are 17-5 in 22 games. 

Since the game is one the road they will have Kyrie Irving available. 

