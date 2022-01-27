Patrick Beverley's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday night.
However, they could be without one of their best players for the game.
According to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, head coach Chris Finch said that it's unlikely that Patrick Beverley will play in the game.
The tweet from Hine can be seen embedded below.
The Timberwolves come into Thursday night after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Tuesday night 109-107.
They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 24-23 record.
In their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3.
As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west with a 35-13 record in 48 games played on the year.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.