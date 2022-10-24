Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers for their third game of the season.

For the game, they have announced their final injury report and starting lineup.

Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton on Sunday."

The Suns will be without Ish Wainright (low back pain), but Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet are both available.

They come into the game with a 1-1 record after beating the Dallas Mavericks in their first game but losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in their second.

Devin Booker leads the team in scoring (30.5 points per contest), while Chris Paul leads the team in assists (10.5 assists per contest).

The Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two seasons, and this year should be no different.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, and this past season they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season (they lost in Game 7 of the second round to the Mavs).

As for the Clippers, they come into the night with a 2-0 record after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game and Sacramento Kings in their second.

Last season, they dealt with injuries and finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they did not end up making the NBA Playoffs.