Pistons And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Colorado and for the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim.

Cory Joseph has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Ish Smith, Peyton Watson, Jeff Green and Collin Gillespie.

Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland and Jamal Murray have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bogdanovic, Bagley on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Tuesday."

The Pistons come into the game struggling in a big way to start the season.

They are 3-15, the worst record in the NBA, and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

In addition, they are 0-10 on the road, so they have yet to have a victory outside of Michigan.

The team has young talent but is in rebuilding mode and will likely not compete for the playoffs this season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are getting Jokic (their best player) back in the lineup after he has been out for the last three games.

They went 1-2 without him but are coming off a 98-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Coming into the night, the Nuggets are 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.