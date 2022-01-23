Rajon Rondo's Official Status For Thunder-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Ohio on Saturday, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Rajon Rondo will miss his sixth straight game with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs acquired Rondo in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks earlier in the month.

Rondo had started his season with the Lakers, but after the Cavs lost their starting point guard Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL, they went out and got Rondo has a replacement.

They have been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

