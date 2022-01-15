Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Spurs Game
Rajon Rondo has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, but for the game they will be without point guard Rajon Rondo.
The four-time All-Star has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Rondo began his season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was recently traded to Cleveland after Ricky Rubio tore his ACL, which ended his season.
The Cavs are in the mix for a playoff spot this season with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They are currently the six seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have not been to the postseason since 2018 when they made the NBA Finals with LeBron James.
