Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Jazz Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Salt Lake City taking on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening, and one of their key players is listed as questionable for the game.

Rajon Rondo is on the injury report with a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Rondo recently came over to the Cavs from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade that involved the New York Knicks.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA this season, but their starting point guard Ricky Rubio tore his ACL, abruptly ending his season.

Therefore, they made the move to get Rondo.

The Cavs come into the game with a 23-18 record, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball