Raptors And Warriors Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors have ruled out Otto Porter Jr., while Dalano Banton has been listed as questionable.

As for the Warriors, they will be without Andre Iguodala, and Andrew Wiggins is questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Raptors come into the night with a 22-27 record in 49 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, the Raptors are 7-15 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Canada.

In their last game, the Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings (in California) 113-95.

As for the Warriors, they are 24-24 in 48 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6 and they are 18-6 in the 24 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

On Wednesday evening, the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120.

The Raptors and Warriors most recently played in December, and the Warriors won 126-110.

Jordan Poole led the way with 43 points.

Last season, the Raptors were the fifth seed in the east and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons.