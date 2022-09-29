San Antonio Spurs Joshua Primo Suffers MCL Sprain

While they did make the Western Conference Play-In Tournament last season, the San Antonio Spurs have not missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, things do not seem to look much better for the Spurs, as they are a very young and inexperienced team that finds themselves in the midst of a rebuild.

One of the Spurs high-potential, youthful talents is Joshua Primo, who the team selected 12th overall in last year’s draft. Still only 19-years-old, Primo has a lot of room to grow and his second season in the league will prove to be very valuable, as he will likely see a ton of minutes possibly as the team’s starting shooting guard.

However, Primo will be sidelined indefinitely over the next few weeks, as the young guard suffered a left MCL sprain in training camp, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the Spurs, Primo will miss the start of the team’s preseason schedule, but he is expected to be available for the start of the regular season.

This is good news for Josh Primo and the Spurs, especially since this means he avoided a major left knee injury before the start of the season.

While this is certainly a minor setback in his development, as every minute in the preseason matters for this young franchise, Primo has been working extremely hard this offseason to set himself up for a breakout second season in the league.

It is expected that he will still be doing some light individual work through training camp and up through the start of the regular season as he works hard to recover from this minor injury.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to begin the 2022-23 season at home on October 19 when LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets come to town.