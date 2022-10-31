Seth Curry's Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets are once again hosting the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York, but for the game they will be without one of their key role players.

Seth Curry has been ruled out as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Monday."

The former Duke star has only played in one game so far this season because after the Nets' 2021-22 season ended, he had surgery on his ankle.

He made his season debut on Saturday evening against the Pacers and had 0 points, two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Last season, he was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that landed the 76ers with James Harden.

In his brief time with the Nets, he played exceptionally well.

He averaged 14.9 points per contest on 46.8% shooting from the three-point range in 19 regular season games.

The Nets come into the game on Monday night struggling in a big way.

They are just 1-5 on the season in the six games that they have played and are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

The Pacers beat the Nets on Saturday night 125-116, which is a game the Nets are supposed to win.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the roster, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are in rebuilding mode and just 3-4 in their first seven games.