Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Heat Game

Seth Curry is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game one of their best players is listed as probable.  

Seth Curry is on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he will likely play in the game and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season. 

