Seth Curry's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

Seth Curry will play on Saturday for the Brooklyn Nets against the Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game one of their most important players was on the injury report with an ankle injury.  

However, Seth Curry has now been announced as available for the showdown with the Heat, and his status for Saturday evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets come into the game with a 38-35 record, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

