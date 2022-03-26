Seth Curry's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game one of their most important players was on the injury report with an ankle injury.

However, Seth Curry has now been announced as available for the showdown with the Heat, and his status for Saturday evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game with a 38-35 record, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball