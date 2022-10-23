Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Thunder Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night in Oklahoma, but they will be without their best player for the game.

As relayed by Underdog NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 30.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest through the first two games of the regular season.

Even with him, the Thunder are 0-2, so they will miss him on Sunday night.

The Thunder lost their first game of the season when they faced off with the Timberwolves at the Target Center, so the teams are having a rematch less than a week later.

Their other loss came against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Saturday night.

This is their first home game of the 2022-23 season.

Last year, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season.

This season, it's hard to see them not extending that drought.

They have a lot of young talent but probably won't compete for a playoff spot for another year or two.

As for the Timberwolves, they lost to the Utah Jazz in overtime on Friday night at home.

They won the first game against the Thunder by a score of 115-108.

In that game, they were led by D'Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert, who combined to score 43 points.

Meanwhile, Alexander had 32 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Thunder.