Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game
Steph Curry has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. Curry has remained out since he injured his foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics.
The Golden State Warriors are in D.C. for a contest with the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening, and for the game they remain without their best player Steph Curry.
The two-time NBA MVP has been ruled out for Sunday's game, and his status for the night can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Curry injured his foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, and has been out ever since leaving that game with the injury.
On Saturday, head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Curry, which can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
