Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening, and for the game they could be without their best player.

Steph Curry has been listed as questionable due to a quad injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are coming off of a tough loss to the Mavericks (99-82) in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday evening, and Curry struggled with just 14 points on 5/24 shooting from the field, and 1/9 from the three-point range.

Even with the tough loss, Curry is still having a sensational season, and the Warriors are 29-9, and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the most wins in the entire NBA and the top seed in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball