Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening, and for the game they could be without their best player. 

Steph Curry has been listed as questionable due to a quad injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Warriors are coming off of a tough loss to the Mavericks (99-82) in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday evening, and Curry struggled with just 14 points on 5/24 shooting from the field, and 1/9 from the three-point range. 

Even with the tough loss, Curry is still having a sensational season, and the Warriors are 29-9, and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the most wins in the entire NBA and the top seed in the west. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

14 minutes ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

1 hour ago
USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

1 hour ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Warm Up Together Before The Warriors-Mavs Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17457350_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play In The Nets-Pacers Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving Make His First Shot Of The Season

1 hour ago
USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving Give His Dad His Jersey After His First Game Of The Season

15 hours ago
USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

16 hours ago