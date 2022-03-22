Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they remain without two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.

The status of Curry for Tuesday can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Curry injured his foot in last week's game against the Boston Celtics, and the Warriors provided an update on March 18 saying he'd be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The PR release from the Warriors about the injury can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the west with a 47-24 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

