Terrence Ross Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

The Orlando Magic are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Monday night, and they may be without one of their top scorers.

Veteran Terrence Ross has been listed as questionable for the game with a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Magic are coming into the game with a 4-17 record in their first 21 games, and they are not going to be a playoff team as they are in what is clearly a rebuild with young players.

As for the 76ers, they have been contenders for the last few years, but due to players in and out of the lineup they have just a 10-10 record in the first 20 games of the season.

