Nets And Heat's Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nets come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record.

Meanwhile, the Heat come into the night as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-27 record.

The Related stories on NBA basketball