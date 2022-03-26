Nets And Heat's Injury Reports

Nets And Heat's Very Long Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game in Florida.
The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Nets come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record.
Meanwhile, the Heat come into the night as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-27 record.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.