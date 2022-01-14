Nets Starting Lineup And Injury Report For Game With Thunder
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in New York on Thursday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in New York at Barclays Center on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup fro the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
They will be without several key players for the game including Kevin Durant, and the full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
The Nets come into the game with a 26-14 record in 40 games, and are coming off of a win on Wednesday night over the Chicago Bulls in Illinois.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and 1.5 games behind the Bulls.
