Bucks Injury Report For Monday's Game With Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks have three players ruled out for the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Eric Nehm.   

Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Langston Galloway, are all ruled out.  

Coming into Monday night, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-17 record in 44 games played. 

They are coming off of the NBA Championship last season, and once again look like they will be contenders this season. 

Both the Bucks and the Hawk squared off in the playoffs last season during the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Bucks won the series in six games. 

