Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report Against The Thunder

Bucks Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Thunder can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen have all been ruled out for the game.    

The Bucks come into Tuesday as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-25 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

On the road, they are 17-13 in 30 games away from Wisconsin. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar51 seconds ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos RJ Barrett Posted To Instagram After The Knicks Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17793391_168388303_lowres
News

Markelle Fultz's Status For Suns-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago