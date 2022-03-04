Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Illinois on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.



Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Tyler Cook, Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the game.

The Bulls are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Thursday night, so this game will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-24 record in the 63 games that they have played.

As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the east with a 38-25 record in 63 games.

