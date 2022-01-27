Nikola Vucevic's Injury Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star center available.

Nikola Vucevic, who had been on the injury report with a knee injury, will play on Wednesday night.

The status of Vucevic for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in 46 games played.

They are a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the conference.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 23-22 record in 45 games, and are currently the eight seed in the Eastern Conference so far this season.

