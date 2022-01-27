Skip to main content
Nikola Vucevic's Injury Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

Nikola Vucevic will play in the game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star center available.  

Nikola Vucevic, who had been on the injury report with a knee injury, will play on Wednesday night.  

The status of Vucevic for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in 46 games played.  

They are a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the conference. 

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 23-22 record in 45 games, and are currently the eight seed in the Eastern Conference so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

