DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Thunder Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out due to rest, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls are coming off of a loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, so this game is the second night of a back-to-back.

Prior to Friday night, the Bulls had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are the third seed in the east with a 28-17 record.

They are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed, and one-game behind he Miami Heat for the first seed.

