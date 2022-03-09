Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-22 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.

They had been the second seed in the west for a large chunk of the season, but were recently passed in the standings by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors have lost five games in a row, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

