Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Golden State Warriors will be without their best player when they play the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Thursday evening.
Steph Curry has been ruled out due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Curry and the Warriors lost in Texas to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening 99-82.
Overall, it was not a good night for the team, and Curry shot 5-24 from the field, and 1-9 from the three-point range.
Even with the loss, the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns at 29-8 with the best record in the NBA, and the top seed in the Western Conference.
The Mavs advanced to 20-18 in 38 games this season with the win.
