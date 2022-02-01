Huge Injury Update About Joe Ingles

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Joe Ingles will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.

Wojnarowski's tweet said: "ESPN Sources: Utah Jazz F Joe Ingles has suffered a season-ending torn left ACL. Ingles, 34, was found to have no other structural damage in his left knee."

He also added another tweet that can be seen embedded below.

Wojnarowski's second tweet said: "Ingles is expected to have surgery within the next two weeks, sources said. He's in the final year of his contract with the Jazz and was the league's runner-up for the Sixth Man Award a season ago."

The Jazz had the best record in the NBA last season, before losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This season they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-21 record in the 51 games that they have played so far.

The clip of the injury that took place on Sunday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Ingles was averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball