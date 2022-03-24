Skip to main content
Huge Injury News About Ja Morant

Huge Injury News About Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that All-Star guard Ja Morant will be out for the next two weeks. Morant missed the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening.

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that All-Star guard Ja Morant will be out for the next two weeks. Morant missed the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Ja Morant will re-evaluated in two weeks due to a knee injury (see tweet below from The Athletic's Shams Charania).

Morant missed the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, and had already been ruled out for Thursday's game with the Indiana Pacers.   

The Grizzlies are in the middle of a sensational season that has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.  

They are currently 50-23 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, and currently on a two-game winning streak.  

In addition, they are also a very impressive 7-3 in their last ten games played. 

Morant started in the All-Star Game last month. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury News About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar35 seconds ago
USATSI_17870412_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole Break Kyle Lowry's Ankles

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17903358_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On His Birthday

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_13517511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_17956112_168388303_lowres
News

An NBA Scout Compared This College Star To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17925353_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Playing Status For Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17691506_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago