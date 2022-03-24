Huge Injury News About Ja Morant

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Ja Morant will re-evaluated in two weeks due to a knee injury (see tweet below from The Athletic's Shams Charania).

Morant missed the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, and had already been ruled out for Thursday's game with the Indiana Pacers.

The Grizzlies are in the middle of a sensational season that has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are currently 50-23 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, and currently on a two-game winning streak.

In addition, they are also a very impressive 7-3 in their last ten games played.

Morant started in the All-Star Game last month.

