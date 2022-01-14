Bucks Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Wisconsin, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from The Athletic's Eric Nehm.
According to Nehm, George Hill is now available for the game, and Jrue Holiday has been ruled out (see tweets below).
The Bucks are 26-17 on the season, and currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have had players in and out of the lineup all season, and are coming off an NBA Championship.
Yet, they are still one of the elite teams in all of basketball, and a legitimate contender to return to the NBA Finals.
As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference at 30-10 in 40 games.
