Bucks Injury Report For Game With Clippers
The Milwaukee Bucks are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in California on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bucks against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Eric Nehm.
George Hill, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen have all been ruled out for the game.
The Bucks come into the game after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon the night before, and they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and have won two in a row.
As for the Clippers, they come into the game with a 27-27 record, and are the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
