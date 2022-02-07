Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report For Game With Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in California on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Eric Nehm. 

George Hill, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Bucks come into the game after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon the night before, and they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record. 

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, and have won two in a row. 

As for the Clippers, they come into the game with a 27-27 record, and are the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

  DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. 

