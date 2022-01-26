Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have their best player available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had been on the injury report with a knee injury, will play in the game.

Antetokounmpo's status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the east with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

They have played 24 games on the road this season, and are 13-11 in those games.

As for the Cavs, they are having a fantastic season considering they have not been to the playoffs since 2018.

They are the fifth seed in the east with a 29-19 record.

