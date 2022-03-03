Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Miami Heat in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Bucks against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed Eastern Conference with a 37-25 record in 62 games.
They won the NBA title last season, and are once again back to being one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
In their last ten games they have gone 6-4, and they are 21-12 in 33 games at home.
The two teams faced off in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and the Bucks swept the Heat.
