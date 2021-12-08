Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening in Minnesota, and for the game two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will be available.  

    He had missed the game against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday with a tailbone injury, but came back and played against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. 

    The status of Towns for the game on Wednesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Timberwolves are 11-13 on the season, but have gone 6-4 in their last ten games. 

    As for the Jazz, they come into the game with a 16-7 record in their first 23 games and are the third seed in the Western Conference.   

    The Jazz were the top seed in the west last season, but lost in the second round of the playoffs.  

