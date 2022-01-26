Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Timberwolves against the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.

Patrick Beverley and Leandro Bolmaro have been ruled out for the game.

They will start D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Coming into the game they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games.

In their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the game with a 20-26 record in 46 games, and are the tenth seed in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball