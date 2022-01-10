Kemba Walker's Official Injury Status For Spurs-Knicks Game
The New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and for the game Kemba Walker has been ruled out.
The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are playing at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Kemba Walker has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks began their season 5-1, but have fallen off a cliff since then and are 19-21 on the season.
However, they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games, and currently they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Spurs, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and are 15-24 on the season in 39 games.
