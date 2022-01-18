Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Spurs Game

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Spurs Game

Deandre Ayton is ruled out for the game between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Deandre Ayton is ruled out for the game between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, and for the game they will be without their starting center. 

Deandre Ayton is ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Suns crushed the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Monday by a score of 135-108. 

Ayton only played eight minutes before exiting with an injury that the Suns announced was an ankle sprain.  

Coming into Monday, the Suns are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-9 record in 42 games played.   

They are 16-4 in the 20 games that they have played on the road. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17516611_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Spurs Game

18 seconds ago
USATSI_17516310_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Spurs

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17521821_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Lost To The Cavs

49 minutes ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bulls

1 hour ago
USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Cavs

1 hour ago
USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers And Magic Starting Lineup

1 hour ago
USATSI_17521107_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Incredible Move In Nets-Cavs Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17088272_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Trail Blazers-Magic Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against Hawks

2 hours ago