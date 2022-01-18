Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Spurs Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, and for the game they will be without their starting center.

Deandre Ayton is ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns crushed the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Monday by a score of 135-108.

Ayton only played eight minutes before exiting with an injury that the Suns announced was an ankle sprain.

Coming into Monday, the Suns are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-9 record in 42 games played.

They are 16-4 in the 20 games that they have played on the road.

