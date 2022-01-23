Suns Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

They will be without Abdel Nader, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Deandre Ayton.

This will be the third straight game they will be without the 2018 first overall pick Ayton.

He injured his ankle against the Detroit Pistons, and has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 35-9 record in 44 games.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference and have a 3.0 games lead over the Golden State Warriors.

