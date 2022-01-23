Skip to main content
Suns Injury Report Against The Pacers

Suns Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

They will be without Abdel Nader, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Deandre Ayton. 

This will be the third straight game they will be without the 2018 first overall pick Ayton. 

He injured his ankle against the Detroit Pistons, and has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks. 

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 35-9 record in 44 games. 

They are the first seed in the Western Conference and have a 3.0 games lead over the Golden State Warriors. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16223379_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Pacers

just now
USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Pacers-Suns Game

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17544781_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Buzzer Beater

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

36 minutes ago
USATSI_15055868_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17459206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge News About The Availability Of Cam Reddish

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17485726_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Official Status For Thunder-Cavs Game

53 minutes ago