Suns Long Injury Report For Game Against Celtics

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's game in Arizona against the Boston Celtics.

For the game, they will be without some key players including Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

The full injury report can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Suns come into the game with an impressive 20-4 record, which is the second best record in the entire NBA.

They are just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors.

The two teams played twice last week, and each team won on their home floor.

Booker hurt his hamstring in their first matchup, and has not played since.

As for the Celtics, they lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, and are a mediocre 13-13 to start the new season.

