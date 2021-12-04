Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Suns Injury Report For Game Against Warriors
    Publish date:

    Suns Injury Report For Game Against Warriors

    The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for their game with the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for their game with the Golden State Warriors.

    The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's game in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors. 

    The full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns. 

    For the game they will be without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker who got injured in the two team's last matchup on Tuesday evening. 

    He is out with a left hamstring strain. 

    Coming into the game, the Warriors and Suns are the two best teams in the NBA, and the Suns are on fire with an 18-game winning streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening.  

    The Warriors are 18-3, while the Suns are 19-3. 

    On Tuesday, the Suns beat the Warriors 104-96 in Arizona. 

    Last season the Suns made the NBA Finals and the Warriors missed the playoffs. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16407459_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Injury Report For Game Against Warriors

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17284180_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everyone Is Talking About The Crazy Dunk Anthony Edwards Had Against The Nets

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram On Thursday

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant On Thursday

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This College Basketball Game

    7 hours ago