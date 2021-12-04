Suns Injury Report For Game Against Warriors

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's game in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

The full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns.

For the game they will be without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker who got injured in the two team's last matchup on Tuesday evening.

He is out with a left hamstring strain.

Coming into the game, the Warriors and Suns are the two best teams in the NBA, and the Suns are on fire with an 18-game winning streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening.

The Warriors are 18-3, while the Suns are 19-3.

On Tuesday, the Suns beat the Warriors 104-96 in Arizona.

Last season the Suns made the NBA Finals and the Warriors missed the playoffs.

